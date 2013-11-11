Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
PARIS Nov 11 French insurance group AXA said on Monday it will buy a 51 percent stake in the insurance operations of Colombian group Colpatria for 259 million euros ($346 million) in a move to enter the Colombian insurance market.
Colpatria's unit, called Colpatria Seguros, is Colombia's fourth biggest insurance company, with a market share of 7 percent, AXA said in a statement.
"This acquisition gives AXA a unique opportunity to enter the fast-growing Colombian insurance market with well-established positions in all lines of business, while benefiting from the support of a solid and reputable local partner," Henri de Castries, Chairman and CEO of AXA, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.