MILAN Feb 22 French insurer AXA has made it clear to investment bank Mediobanca it has no links with private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator in moves to rescue Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , a source close to matter said on Wednesday.

In January, Mediobanca got Bologna-based insurer Unipol to agree to buy Fondiaria, though the recent acquisition of an 8 percent stake in the insurer by Palladio and Sator has cast doubt on that deal

AXA confirmed it is interested in some Unipol-Fondiaria assets after the merger operation is completed, the source said.

The boss of Axa Henri de Castries and the head of the family controlling Italy's Fondiaria were under the same roof on Wednesday at Mediobanca's headquarters in Milan.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)