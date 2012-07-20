FRANKFURT, July 19 Axa Private Equity
is set to buy a majority of German clothing exporter
Schustermann & Borenstein from its family owners in a deal that
values the company at about 300 million euros ($370 million),
three people close to the transaction said on Friday.
"Bridgepoint, Cinven have recently
dropped out of the process, 3i at an earlier stage,
leaving only Axa Private Equity," one of the sources said,
adding that a deal may be signed soon.
Schustermann & Borenstein specialises in exporting clothing
to eastern Europe and other non-European Union countries.
Separately, it sells surplus stock in so-called outlet centres
and also in an online community called "Best Secret".
In 2010, Schustermann & Borenstein posted sales of 153
million euros and a net profit of 17 million.
The company is another example of a fashion group being
scooped up by a private equity buyer. In Germany, several
fashion trading groups are in private equity hands, including
Apax-owned retailer Takko and wholesaler CBR, owned by EQT.
In 2010, private equity company Alpha Group floated denim
specialist Tom Tailor on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The
investor remained invested in small fashion house Eterna.
Upscale fashion house Hugo Boss is
majority-owned by Permira, while U.S.-based private equity firm
Sun Capital owns British retailers Jacques Vert and Alexon as
well as Strauss Innovation and jeans company Lee Cooper.
Schustermann & Borenstein is being advised by Goldman Sachs
while MacQuarie is advising Axa private.
The private equity groups and the banks declined to comment.
Schustermann & Borenstein was not available for a statement.