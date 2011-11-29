BUDAPEST Nov 29 Hungary's financial markets watchdog PSZAF has fined AXA's Hungarian Fund Manager arm 100 million forints ($432,700) for charging private pension fund members with what it called unjustified extra costs, the regulator said on Tuesday.

"AXA's pension fund has inflicted unjustified extra costs on its private pension fund members by investing in certain investment funds handled by AXA's fund manager," PSZAF said in a statement.

It said this investment policy, which artificially inflated investment costs, was not in line with the interests of fund members, reduced the value of their savings and could also undermine confidence in similar types of pension savings.

AXA's press office in Hungary could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 231.09 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)