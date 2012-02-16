* Earnings lag analyst forecasts

* Company cites U.S. goodwill, Greek writedowns

* Dividend kept stable

* AXA Private Equity review ongoing

PARIS, Feb 16 AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported full-year 2011 net income rose a less than expected 49 percent on a comparable basis, mainly due to asset sales and despite the negative impact of falling U.S. interest rates and restructuring costs.

AXA, which kept its dividend stable, said 2011 earnings rose to 4.32 billion euros ($5.64 billion) from 2.75 billion in the year-earlier period, missing the 5.96 billion euro average of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

The French insurer's net result was boosted by 2.33 billion euros worth of capital gains from the sale of its stake in Chinese insurer Taikang Life, the sale of operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand operations.

The one-off gains were partially offset by a 943 million euro goodwill reduction related to the impact of falling long-term US interest rates on its portfolio of annuities. It was also hit by 281 million euros worth of restructuring and integration costs, some related to its Alliance Bernstein asset management business.

"It wasn't expected by the market, but for us it was a prudent move...I would remind you that we're talking about a goodwill writedown on a U.S. unit which is a small part of our overall operations," AXA CFO Gerald Harlin said in a conference call.

AXA said it was on track to achieve the cost savings targets laid out in a business plan it announced earlier this year, which aims for underlying growth of 10 percent in earnings per share by 2015 on a compound annual basis.

Adjusted earnings -- which strip out a lot of the extraordinary elements -- fell 15 percent to 3.59 billion euros, missing analysts' average forecast of 3.88 billion, which was attributed in part to a higher than expected 387 million euro write-down on Greek sovereign debt.

The increased writedown reflected a 78 percent haircut on the Greek debt holdings, AXA said.

Asked about the sale of AXA's private equity unit, which has dragged on for several months after being announced in September, Harlin said that the "strategic review" was ongoing but declined to elaborate.

AXA shares are up 21 percent so far this year, compared with a 15 percent gain in the European sector.