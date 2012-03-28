* Solvency 1 ratio over 200 pct at February end

* Economic capital ratio about 160 pct at February end (Adds details, share price)

PARIS, March 28 Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA said on Wednesday that its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, had risen to more than 200 percent by the end of February from 188 percent at the end of last year.

In addition, AXA said in slides to be shown at an investors' conference in London that its economic capital ratio stood at about 160 percent at the end of February. That compares with 148 percent at the end of last year.

The two measures indicate that "AXA's balance sheet remains robust at the end of February 2012," the insurer said in a statement.

AT 0723 GMT AXA shares, which have lost around 13 percent of their value in the last 12 months, were trading 0.04 percent lower at 12.83 euros, slightly outperforming the CAC 40 index, down 0.6 percent.

