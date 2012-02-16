PARIS Feb 16 PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, said on Thursday that its full-year net income rose 49 percent on a comparable basis as one-off gains from asset sales outweighed writedowns on sovereign Greek debt holdings.

AXA, which also kept its dividend stable, said 2011 earnings rose to 4.32 billion euros ($5.64 billion)from 2.75 billion in the year ago period.

The net result, boosted by gains from the sale of its stake in Chinese insurer Taikang Life and of its Australia and New Zealand operations, missed the 5.96 billion euro average of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

AXA boosted its writedown on Greek sovereign debt in the second half, bringing its full-year impairment to 387 million euros, reflecting a 78 percent haircut.

Underlying profit rose 2 pct to 3.901 billion euros, compared with an average forecast of 3.985 billion.

AXA shares are up 21 percent so far this year, compared with a 15 percent gain in the European sector. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Geert De Clercq)