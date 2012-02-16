PARIS Feb 16 PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters)
- AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, said on
Thursday that its full-year net income rose 49 percent on a
comparable basis as one-off gains from asset sales outweighed
writedowns on sovereign Greek debt holdings.
AXA, which also kept its dividend stable, said 2011 earnings
rose to 4.32 billion euros ($5.64 billion)from 2.75 billion in
the year ago period.
The net result, boosted by gains from the sale of its stake
in Chinese insurer Taikang Life and of its Australia and New
Zealand operations, missed the 5.96 billion euro average of 15
analysts polled by Reuters.
AXA boosted its writedown on Greek sovereign debt in the
second half, bringing its full-year impairment to 387 million
euros, reflecting a 78 percent haircut.
Underlying profit rose 2 pct to 3.901 billion euros,
compared with an average forecast of 3.985 billion.
AXA shares are up 21 percent so far this year, compared with
a 15 percent gain in the European sector.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Geert De Clercq)