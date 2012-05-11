PARIS May 11 Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA , reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 28.1 billion euros ($36.4 billion) on Friday as strength in casualty insurance offset falling asset-management fees and scant life-insurance growth.

The company said it was focusing on margins at its main insurance businesses, in line with its strategic plan, and said its new-business margin in life insurance had risen to 25.1 percent from 24.3 percent.

"The problem of the euro...is creating a certain volatility on financial markets," said Gerald Harlin, AXA's chief financial officer, on a conference call with reporters. "We are positioning ourselves on market segments that are the least sensitive."

While casualty revenue rose 3.3 percent in the quarter, on a like-for-like basis, life insurance ticked down 0.2 percent and asset management fell 9.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)