BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 22 Norway's $810 billion sovereign wealth fund has purchased a 28 storey office tower in Munich, Germany, in partnership with AXA Real Estate, it said on Friday.
The fund and AXA agreed to buy the 62,000 square metre SZ Tower for approximately 164 million euros from German publicly listed Prime Office REIT-AG with each party holding 50 percent in the venture.
The transaction is set to complete before year end. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.