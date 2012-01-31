MILAN Jan 31 French insurer Axa is interested in assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI may be called on to sell by the Italian antitrust regulator as part of their planned merger, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Italian insurer Unipol agreed on Sunday a revised four-way merger plan to rescue debt-laden Fondiaria with its parent company Premafin, aiming to create one of the country's biggest insurers.

The deal, subject to antitrust and regulatory clearances, would create a player with around 32 percent of the Italian non-life market.

There have been reports antitrust authorities could ask for some assets to be sold.

"Axa came forward (for Fondiaria) in December but only for certain parts of the business not for the whole company," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)