PARIS, April 19 France's AXA unveiled
a joint venture in Africa with Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer
in a bid to enter the "growing and profitable" specialty
insurance market covering a range of political, energy and
infrastructure risk.
AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer, has made several
acquisitions in Africa since 2014 and currently operates in
Cameroon, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal
and Algeria.
"We have an ambition for our turnover to rise rapidly," AXA
Deputy Chief Executive Denis Duverne said on Tuesday, adding
that it was "not relevant at this stage to say what revenue we
are targeting".
Faced with low interest rates in the Unites States and the
euro zone, insurers are looking to emerging markets for growth.
Specialty insurance can cover everything from insuring oil rigs
to footballers' legs.
