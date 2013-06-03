PARIS, June 3 AXA Private Equity and Spanish
airport operator AENA are teaming up to bid for Abertis'
90 percent stake in London Luton Airport, a source
familiar with the talks said on Monday.
The bid values the stake at more than 400 million euros
($521.18 million), the source said, confirming an earlier report
in Spanish newspaper Expansion.
An Abertis spokesman earlier confirmed talks were ongoing
with AENA. An AXA Private Equity spokeswoman in Paris declined
to comment.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)