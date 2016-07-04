July 4 Britain's competition watchdog said on
Monday it was considering whether French insurer AXA's
sale of its UK investment and pensions business to Phoenix Group
could lead to a cut in competition in UK markets.
AXA said in May that it would sell the business to Phoenix,
Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new
customers, completing a well-flagged exit from a mature life
assurance market to focus on faster-growing emerging economies.
Phoenix said it would pay 375 million pounds ($497
million)in cash to close the deal, adding that it will add 12.3
billion pounds of assets under management and more than 910,000
policies.
The Competition and Markets Authority invited interested
parties to comment on the deal by July 18.
Both Phoenix and AXA UK could not immediately be reached for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
