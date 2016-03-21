PARIS, March 21 AXA Chairman and Chief
Executive Henri de Castries said on Monday he will step down on
Sept. 1 after nearly 17 years as CEO to bring in a new
management team to implement its new strategic plan.
AXA Germany head Thomas Buberl, 42, will become deputy CEO
from Monday before taking over as CEO in September, the insurer
said in a statement. Deputy CEO in charge of finance Denis
Duverne, 62, will replace Castries as chairman.
In a letter to staff announcing his departure, Castries said
"it is only natural that a new team launches and manages our new
strategic plan to be announced in June 2016", adding that he
would work with Buberl and Duverne to ensure a smooth
transition.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Stephen Coates)