Sept 19 Multi-asset investor AXA Investment
Managers appointed five new members to AXA IM Chorus, its new
investment team focused on liquid absolute return strategies.
AXA appointed as co-chief information officers Jérôme
Brochard and Hector Chan, both of who join from Goldman Sachs
.
While Brochard most recently served as managing director in
the equities division, Chan served as managing director and head
of Asia Pacific FICC structuring.
AXA also named Augustin Landier as head of research. Landier
most recently worked as a senior consultant at Capital Fund
Management.
Ahcène Garèche was named senior quant researcher and
Philippe Muller as chief technology development officer, AXA
said.
While Garèche most recently worked at hedge fund Marshall
Wace as a quantitative researcher, Muller joins from Adtech
company Criteo where he was a senior engineering lead.
(Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)