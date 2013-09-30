BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
PARIS, Sept 30 Axa said on Monday that the spin-off of its private equity arm had resulted in a capital gain of 200 million euros ($271 million).
The French insurer will retain a 22.6 percent stake in the now-independent fund manager, which renamed itself Ardian. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Lionel Laurent)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .