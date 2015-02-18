PARIS Feb 18 AXA Real Estate said on Wednesday
it had raised over 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for its
latest European commercial real estate fund, as it seeks to
build the biggest fund of its kind.
The company said the new money came from nine third-party
investors and brought the funds managed by its real estate
lending platform to about 10 billion euros, of which 7.5 billion
has been invested.
The fund, the group's fourth and dubbed CRE Senior 9 because
it invests in senior debt, has the innovation of allowing
investors' capital to be recycled back into it once loans
mature, so they can keep their investments going.
"AXA Real Estate is targeting a final fund size of around
2.5 billion euros for CRE Senior 9, making it the largest
European CRE senior loan fund in the market," the company said
in a statement.
The French insurance group's property arm has pioneered
non-bank real estate lending since 2005, muscling in on a
business traditionally dominated by banks.
It has since been followed by a host of yield-hungry
insurers and private equity funds as interest rates on other
fixed income assets like government and corporate bonds fall to
record lows.
From an investor's perspective, exposure to real estate debt
provides them relatively secure yields while not tying up
capital and resources if they were to directly buy real estate
assets.
