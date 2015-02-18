(Adds quotes)
PARIS Feb 18 AXA Real Estate said on Wednesday
it had raised over 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for its
latest European commercial real estate fund, as it seeks to
build the biggest fund of its kind.
The company said the new money came from nine third-party
investors and brought the funds managed by its real estate
lending platform to about 10 billion euros, of which 7.5 billion
has been invested.
Head of funds at AXA Real Estate Isabelle Scemama said the
fund could yet grow further and would close in the coming weeks
as other investors commit more money.
"The investors today are all exposed to fixed income and
desperately seeking yield and are ready to go to less liquid
asset classes without taking more risk," Scemama told Reuters.
"There is a lot of demand, but there are not a lot of other
platforms available and it's difficult to enter these markets,"
she added.
The fund, the group's fourth and dubbed CRE Senior 9 because
it invests in senior debt, has the innovation of allowing
investors' capital to be recycled back into it once loans
mature, so they can keep their investments going.
"AXA Real Estate is targeting a final fund size of around
2.5 billion euros for CRE Senior 9, making it the largest
European CRE senior loan fund in the market," the company said
in a statement.
Scemama said she was focusing investments this year on
France and southern Europe with yields already too low in the
British market and Germany hard to crack because of competition
from its banks.
The French insurance group's property arm has pioneered
non-bank real estate lending since 2005, muscling in on a
business traditionally dominated by banks.
It has since been followed by a host of yield-hungry
insurers and private equity funds as interest rates on other
fixed income assets like government and corporate bonds fall to
record lows.
After retreating from the market as they cleaned up their
balance sheets, banks have returned to the market while private
equity funds are focused on riskier junior debt, Scemama said.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
