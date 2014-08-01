* Deputy CEO says market overly concerned about low rates
* 100 BPS fall in rates shaves 100 mln euros off earnings
* Profit tops estimates, AXA lifts cost-savings target
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Aug 1 Europe's second-biggest insurer,
AXA, posted a better-than-expected first-half profit
on Friday and raised its cost-savings target, shrugging off the
impact of falling interest rates.
Net income rose 25 percent on a comparable basis to 3.01
billion euros ($4.03 billion) in the first half, boosted by
strong earnings growth and lower restructuring costs, the
company said in a statement.
Profits also benefitted from gains realised on the rising
value of its financial assets and derivatives as interest rates
fell over the period.
The result beat analysts' average forecast for net income of
2.696 billion euros, according to a poll of 20 analysts provided
by the company.
"This has largely been driven by positive tax one-offs in
the life division, some exceptional dividends in non-life and a
high level of realised gains," said Berenberg analyst Peter
Eliot in a research note.
New technologies have also allowed the company to make
cost-cutting productivity gains.
AXA's shares, which opened up 3 percent after its results,
have fallen more than 13 percent since the start of the year as
insurance stocks suffered from investor perceptions that low
interest rates crimp earnings from their vast fixed-income
holdings, making it trickier to make fixed payouts to clients.
"These excellent results were achieved in a low-rate
environment, which shows that market concerns about this context
and its impact on AXA are exaggerated," Deputy Chief Executive
Denis Duverne told reporters.
With 70 percent of its activities little exposed to
financial markets, a one percentage point further decrease in
interest rates would shave only 100 million euros off of
earnings, Duverne said.
Yields on government bonds in France and Germany have fallen
to record lows after the European Central Bank cut its
refinancing rate barely above zero in a bid to stave off the
threat of inflation taking hold in the euro zone.
GROWTH AND RISKS
AXA is seeking to lift profitability through tariff hikes
and higher-margin products while reducing its costs.
The company said in a statement it was raising its cost
savings target to 1.9 billion euros by 2015 from 1.7 billion
previously by targetting 200 million in costs associated with
acquiring new life and savings clients.
It has already achieved 1.3 billion euros in cost-savings
mainly through productivity gains as the company invests 800
million euros in new technologies between 2013 and 2015.
Total revenue rose 2.0 percent on a comparable basis to
49.71 billion euros, and underlying earnings rose 8.0 percent
over the period to 2.78 billion.
Earnings benefitted from particularly strong growth in AXA's
life and savings business, but were negatively impacted by
higher natural catastrophe charges in its property and casualty
line stemming from June hailstorms in Europe, said finance head
Gerald Harlin.
"We are confident in our capacity to grow in 2014. Compared
to 2013, we expect to increase new business volume in life and
savings and grow casualty revenues," Harlin said.
In terms of its balance sheet, AXA's gearing was stable at
24 percent, in line with the group's target of 23-25 percent.
Chief Executive Henri de Castries was relaxed about AXA's
exposure to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia because the
group's business in those countries is minor, albeit profitable.
As a result, AXA did not expect to sell its 30-percent stake
in its Russian partnership, he added.
With insurers sharing costs of air disasters, the downing of
an Malaysia Airlines plane in Ukraine and other recent air
accidents would cost AXA 15-20 million euros, Duverne said.
"We think that these disasters, whose combined cost is
greater than the premiums received by the market in 2014, should
have an impact on tariffs next year," De Castries added.
(1 US dollar = 0.7471 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)