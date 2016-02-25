(Updates 2nd para to say net disposals since 2010 amounted to 3
* Net income up 12 percent in 2015, dividend up 16 pct
* Shares outperform French, insurance indexes
* New strategic plan due in June
By Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, Feb 25 AXA said on Thursday it
was well placed to cope with the unstable economic environment
ahead after years of portfolio restructuring that has helped
create a strong balance sheet.
AXA has made 3 billion euros ($3.31 billion) of net
disposals since 2010, and invested in high-growth markets such
as China to keep revenues growing in the face of low interest
rates in the United States and euro zone.
AXA reported a 12 percent rise in net profit for 2015 as
stronger earnings in life insurance and asset management offset
weakness in its property business and said it had delivered on
the main targets it set out five years earlier.
"The economic environment will remain pretty uncertain,
maybe pretty unstable, but I think AXA is very well positioned
to face this environment," Chief Executive Henri de Castries
said in an interview, published on the company's website.
Insurers and regulators have identified rock bottom yields
as the biggest problem because they choke off insurers'
investment income while simultaneously raising the cost of
future guarantees to policy holders.
Insurers are trying to contain duration mismatches in the
context of falling long-term interest rates. Low yields on
relatively safe government bonds hurt insurers' investment
income, making it increasingly difficult to meet future
obligations to policy holders.
AXA said the duration of its assets was long enough to lead
to a slow yield dilution. AXA said that yield on new investments
in 2015 at AXA fell to 2.1 percent from 2.7 percent in 2014.
It increased new fixed income investment in assets with
ratings below investment grade in 2015 to 12 percent of its
total portfolio from 9 percent in 2014, in a bid to support
returns.
STRATEGIC PLAN
De Castries said there was a risk insurers would increase
their exposure to risky assets in a "search for yield", but said
he was not worried about AXA's risk profile.
AXA shares traded 2.4 percent higher at 1052 GMT.
"AXA shares have a significant discount and the company has
implemented a strategy to face a low interest rate environment,"
said Arnaud Scarpaci, associate portfolio manager at Montaigne
Capital.
AXA had a solvency II capital ratio of 205 percent of the
minimum requirement under European rules that came in this year
compared with 212 percent at the end of the third quarter.
A ratio of 100 percent means an insurer has set aside enough
capital to meet underwriting, investment and operational risks.
AXA plans to present new strategic plan in June. He said
that to a certain extent the plan will be a continuation of
AXA's efforts to become more efficient, more selective and to
accelerate its business in some activities or territories.
De Castries, whose mandate ends in 2018, declined to name a
possible successor or whether he is going to give any details on
the matter during AXA's investor day on Jun. 21, just saying "it
would be someone much better than me".
With 40 percent of its business outside the euro zone,
AXA's earnings benefited from a weaker euro.
Net income for 2015 came in at 5.617 billion euros ($6.2
billion), up 12 percent from 5.024 billion a year earlier. The
increase was 3 percent at constant exchange rates and above the
average forecast in a Reuters poll of 5.568 billion euros.
The company said it would pay a total dividend of 1.1 euros
per share, up 16 percent from the previous year.
