* Q1 revenues dip 0.1 pct from last year
* U.S. flotation to take place in H1 2018
By Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, May 10 AXA Chief Executive
Thomas Buberl plans to overhaul the group's U.S. operations,
proposing to float its American life insurance and asset
management businesses in 2018 in order to free up capital and
pursue takeover targets elsewhere.
The listing of a minority stake in AXA's U.S. operations in
the first half of next year follows similar plans by rivals,
such as Metlife, which is also aiming to spin off its
U.S. retail business Brighthouse Financial.
In the past investors have questioned whether AXA needs to
retain two separate asset managers - AXA IM which is focused on
Europe and the U.S.-focused AllianceBernstein Holding, in
which AXA holds a 64 percent stake.
"We are convinced our U.S. operations would be better
positioned as a listed company in the U.S., operating on a
level-playing field under local regulatory rules," said Buberl.
Buberl, who took over as CEO of Europe's second largest
asset manager last year, has ruled out major acquisitions and
pledged to improve profits through higher prices and
cost-cutting.
A London-based analyst put a valuation of 13.4 billion euros
($14.6 billion) on the U.S. business, equivalent to more than a
fifth of AXA's market capitalisation.
The proceeds of the IPO would be reinvested in businesses
such as health insurance, savings products that do not tie up
too much capital, property and casualty insurance. Some of the
cash could also be returned to shareholders, AXA added.
"We will be very active now to pursue (M&A) targets," Buberl
told analysts.
AXA has a 1 billion-euro ($1.1 billion) annual budget until
2020 for investments.
The U.S. business, which includes AXA AllianceBernstein,
accounted for around 1.1 billion euros, or 19 percent of AXA's
underlying earnings in 2016, analysts at Barclays said.
Earlier this month AXA fired AllianceBernstein's longtime
leader Peter Kraus, replacing him with a new chief executive and
new chairman, and overhauled the firm's board. It
said on Wednesday that the market flotation plan and the
management reshuffle had nothing to do with each other.
"While we regard this as a capital management/portfolio
management exercise – and as such positive - some may speculate
the action is taken in an effort to build a war chest for
potential big M&A," Barclays analysts added in a research note.
Shares in AXA, which also reported a 0.1 percent dip in
first-quarter revenues on Wednesday, were down 0.6 percent at
24.36 euros at 1114 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 insurance
sector index was down 0.1 percent.
AXA faces uncertainty over U.S. regulation as well as
taxation, after President Donald Trump ordered a review of the
Department of Labor's new rule that permits consumers to sue
advisers if they do not think they have met their fiduciary
obligations.
The life insurance industry has not been supportive of that
U.S. rule, citing potentially lower sales and high costs of
compliance that could drive smaller players out of business.
AXA also said that ahead of the IPO, it planned to convert
about 1 billion euros of outstanding debt owned by AXA U.S. to
strengthen the general financial position of the business.
($1 = 0.9196 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard, additional
reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
and Greg Mahlich)