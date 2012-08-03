PARIS Aug 3 Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA reported a milder than expected 36 percent drop in first-half profit from a year-ago period, boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its Australia and New Zealand operations.

AXA said its net income for the period fell to 2.59 billion euros ($3.15 billion) from 4.01 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast net income of 2.11 billion euros.

Underlying profit rose 3 percent to 2.305 billion euros, bolstered by improved property and casualty results.

AXA reported first-half revenue rose 3 percent to 48.41 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)