PARIS Oct 25 Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA
reported an 1.3 percent rise in nine-month revenues on
a comparable basis as strength in areas such as property and
casualty insurance offset weakness in life insurance.
Total revenues rose to 68.36 billion euros ($88.66 billion),
helped by a 3.6 percent gain in property and casualty insurance
sales, which outweighed a 5.7 percent like-for-like drop in
asset management revenues.
AXA said its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of
financial strength, had risen to more than 220 percent by the
end of September, up from 207 percent the company reported at
the end of the first half.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Mark John)