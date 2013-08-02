PARIS Aug 2 Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA, said on Friday its first-half net income edged 1 percent lower on a like-for-like basis, as a 228 million euro ($302 million) accounting loss on interest rate hedging instruments offset operational gains.

AXA's net income fell to 2.47 billion euros from 2.54 billion in the year-ago period - a 3 percent drop on a reported basis.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast net income of 2.34 billion euros, based on an average of two analysts' forecasts.

In addition to the hedging loss, the quarter was also hit by higher U.S. restructuring costs and a 32 mln euro loss on the sale of a portfolio of U.S. life insurance policiies, the company said.

AXA shares have surged 25 percent so far this year, outperforming the European sector, which is up 14 percent, helped by signs of higher interest rates and catching up from a two-year period when they had substantially underperformed. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard, editing by Geert De Clercq)