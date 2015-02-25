PARIS Feb 25 AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, posted a 12 percent increase in 2014 net profit on Wednesday as cost cuts boosted earnings.

The group posted a 2014 net profit of 5.024 billion euros ($5.7 billion). Revenue rose 1 percent to 91.988 billion, up 3 percent on a comparable basis, driven by growth in the group's life and savings businesses, and asset management.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average forecast net profit of 5.144 billion euros and revenue of 90.727 billion.

Earnings were boosted by a 225 million euro positive impact from the increase in the accounting value of financial assets and foreign exchange holdings amid low interest rates.

The bottom line also benefitted from 300 million euros in cost cuts, with more in the works this year under a five-year strategic plan, Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin said.

"We've done 1.6 billion euros (in cost cuts) out of 1.9 billion, so we are very confident to achieve our plan of 1.9 billion euros by the end of this year," Harlin told reporters on a conference call.

The company proposed a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros a share, up 17 percent and corresponding to a payout ratio of 45 percent. The dividend topped analysts estimates of 0.89 euros. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)