HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - AXA is marketing US dollar-denominated Tier 2 notes at around 4.75%.

The perpetual non-call 5.5-year offering is expected to be rated A3/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

The Reg S securities will rank junior to senior and dated subordinated debt.

Citigroup and HSBC are joint global coordinators. The JGCs are also working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale as joint bookrunners.

