HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - AXA is marketing US
dollar-denominated Tier 2 notes at around 4.75%.
The perpetual non-call 5.5-year offering is expected to be
rated A3/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).
The Reg S securities will rank junior to senior and dated
subordinated debt.
Citigroup and HSBC are joint global coordinators. The JGCs
are also working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale as joint
bookrunners.
