PARIS Jan 11 French insurer AXA said on Monday
it has appointed French President Francois Hollande's top
economics advisor as the group's chief economist.
Boone, who helped craft France's position during the Greek
debt crisis since 2014 when she joined Hollande's office, is to
replace retiring chief economist Eric Chaney and will also be
the head of research at AXA Investment Managers, the group said.
The holder of a PhD from the London Business School, Boone
previously worked as the chief European Economist of Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital's France economist as
well as the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Bate Felix)