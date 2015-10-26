Oct 26 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Simon Weston as senior equity fund manager in its Hong Kong office.

Weston will focus on Asia Pacific equities as part of AXA IM's Framlington Equities' global team.

Weston joins from Semeru CLSA Capital Partners in Singapore where he was a managing director and portfolio manager of Semeru Asian Equity High Yield Fund.

He has also worked at Old Mutual Asset Managers, Perpetual Investment Management and Hill Samuel Asset Management.