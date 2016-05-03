PARIS May 3 AXA, France's biggest
insurer, said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue rose 1
percent, as stronger performances in its property and corporate
insurance businesses helped offset weakness in life insurance
and asset management.
The group's revenue stood at 31.8 billion euros ($36.6
billion), up from 31.5 billion euros a year ago, with the
company saying it was well adapted to the current economic
environment despite financial market volatility and record low
interest rates.
Life and savings revenue were stable, while tariff hikes
helped drive property and casualty premiums rise 3 percent.
International insurance revenue rose 6 percent as a result of
strong new business sales at its corporate solutions division.
Weak equity markets in the first two months of the year
pushed asset management revenues down 9 percent.
Under a five-year strategic plan completed last year, AXA
consolidated its position as Europe's second-biggest insurer
after Germany's Allianz by trimming its exposure to
mature developed markets and increasingly focusing on
faster-growing emerging markets where insurance coverage remains
low.
AXA plans to present its new medium-term plan in June.
($1 = 0.8693 euros)
