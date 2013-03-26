(Adds detail on banker, background)
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. insurer Protective Life
Insurance is the leading candidate to buy some of AXA
SA's U.S. life insurance assets in a deal that could be
valued at around $1 billion, according to two people familiar
with the situation.
French insurer AXA hired Morgan Stanley last year to
help find a buyer for the assets, including remnants of the Mony
Group Inc business that it acquired in 2004, said the people,
who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.
AXA, which bought New York-based life insurer Mony Group for
$1.5 billion, has been expanding into emerging markets while
scaling back its presence in North America after years of
underperformance.
An AXA spokeswoman declined to comment. Birmingham,
Alabama-based Protective Life and New York-based Morgan Stanley
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
