FRANKFURT Aug 6 Axa Private Equity is
to buy a majority stake in German clothing exporter Schustermann
& Borenstein from its family owners, the companies said on
Monday.
The family owners will keep a stake in the company, which
according to sources close to the transaction is being valued at
around 300 million euros ($370 million), as Reuters reported
last month.
Schustermann & Borenstein specialises in exporting clothing
to eastern Europe and other non-European Union countries.
Separately, it sells surplus stock in so-called outlet centres
and also in an online community called "Best Secret".
In 2010, Schustermann & Borenstein posted sales of 153
million euros and a net profit of 17 million.
The company is another example of a fashion group being
scooped up by a private equity buyer. In Germany, several
fashion trading groups are in private equity hands, including
Apax-owned retailer Takko and wholesaler CBR, owned by EQT.
In 2010, private equity company Alpha Group floated denim
specialist Tom Tailor on the Frankfurt stock exchange. It
remained invested in small fashion house Eterna.
Upscale fashion house Hugo Boss is
majority-owned by Permira, while U.S.-based private equity firm
Sun Capital owns British retailers Jacques Vert and Alexon as
well as Strauss Innovation and jeans company Lee Cooper.
Schustermann & Borenstein was advised by Goldman Sachs while
Macquarie advised Axa Private Equity.