PARIS, June 26 Chief executives of three
companies worth close to a combined 100 billion euros ($125
billion) made a joint plea for European Union leaders to boost
integration and restore growth in the crisis-hit region.
Europe must make budgetary, fiscal and structural reforms
and give fresh momentum to private investment, the chief
executives of French insurer AXA, German engineer
Siemens and Telecom Italia said.
Governments must cut spending and public deficits, and
moderate the tax burden to improve the European Union's
competitiveness, the CEOs said in a joint contribution published
in French newspaper Le Monde on Tuesday.
They also said the labour market remains too rigid.
"Europeans expect their leaders to demonstrate vision,
courage, a sense of urgency and an unshakable commitment to
putting in place jointly defined priorities," Telecom Italia's
Franco Bernabe, AXA's Henri de Castries and Siemens boss Peter
Loescher said.
"It is time to make the integration efforts that have been
postponed for too long. We want to support further European
integration, but for this we need a political, legal and
regulatory environment which allows and encourages our action."
Finance chiefs of the euro zone's four biggest economies -
Germany, France, Italy and Spain - plan to hold talks in Paris
on Tuesday evening to try to narrow differences on the currency
area's future after Cyprus became the fifth country to request a
bailout.
The ministers will discuss how to manage the crisis in the
short term and proposals for closer long-term fiscal and banking
integration to prepare for an EU summit starting on Thursday.
The three CEOs said regulatory and fiscal reforms over the
past 15 years had reduced long-term investment - "the only
productive kind" - in favour of short-term investment and
speculation.
"This situation is serious because it weakens the
shareholdings of companies, weighs on their ability to invest,
to be competitive in global markets, and therefore to create
jobs," they said.
Budgetary and fiscal levers "must encourage private
investment and lower the cost of labour, while accepting (the
need) to tax consumption if necessary", they added.
Also, additional resources via the European Investment Bank
could help, but only if used to finance projects with "real
economic and social returns" that generate sustainable growth,
the executives said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Hulmes)