By Tom Bill
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 AXA Real Estate,
Europe's largest property fund manager, has bought its first
office blocks in Spain since the start of the financial crisis,
tempted by the relatively high yields on offer despite fears of
a euro zone break-up receding.
AXA Real Estate, which has 45 billion euros under
management, has agreed to buy 13 office buildings in Barcelona
let to the regional government for 172 million euros ($225
million), it said on Tuesday.
The Generalitat de Catalunya sold the buildings, which cover
105,000 square metres, as part of a sale and leaseback deal that
will ease financial pressures on the regional government of the
indebted southern European country.
AXA Real Estate has been looking to invest in Spain since
the start of the year, said Chief Executive Pierre Vaquier, on
the basis that "the risk of a euro zone break-up had abated and
that the economic prospects of the country had improved
sufficiently."
The annual rent is 16.2 million euros, AXA said, which
represents a yield of about 9.5 percent, far exceeding anything
on offer in the best locations of cities like London and Paris.
A flood of global investors seeking the relative safety of
the world's best located real estate since the financial crisis
has pushed yields down to about half that level in the British
and French capitals.
Put off by the lowly returns now on offer for the best
buildings in major European cities, many real estate funds are
seeking out riskier deals in more outlying areas of economically
stronger countries like the UK and Germany and the best areas in
countries that have been harder hit by the euro zone crisis.