Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Erik Jan van Bergen in the Netherlands as head of pensions Europe.
Bergen, who will be based mainly in Amsterdam and have a presence in Paris, will lead the firm's fiduciary management business and contribute to the development of its pensions business across Europe.
Bergen joins from ACTIAM, where he was the chief investment officer. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.