July 5 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Erik Jan van Bergen in the Netherlands as head of pensions Europe.

Bergen, who will be based mainly in Amsterdam and have a presence in Paris, will lead the firm's fiduciary management business and contribute to the development of its pensions business across Europe.

Bergen joins from ACTIAM, where he was the chief investment officer. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)