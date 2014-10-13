Oct 13 Asset manager AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) said it appointed Francisco Arcilla director of product development for AXA Rosenberg, effective Nov. 1.

AXA IM also appointed Daniel Leon head of client solutions development, the company said in a statement.

Eric Lhomond will replace Arcilla as head of fund of hedge funds and impact and thematic investing teams.

Lhomond, who joins AXA IM from AXA UK, will also be responsible for the development of a new alternative credit offering dedicated to third-party clients, AXA IM said.

Arcilla will report to AXA Rosenberg Chief Executive Jeremy Baskin, while Lhomond and Leon will report to Julien Fourtou, the global head of multi asset client solutions at AXA IM. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)