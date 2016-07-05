BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed John Stainsby as head of its UK client group.
Stainsby, who joins from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, will report to Philippe d'Orgeval, head of UK, and Christophe Coquema, global head of the client group. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock