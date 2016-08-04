UPDATE 4-Singapore sovereign fund GIC pares UBS stake at a loss
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
Aug 4 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) appointed John King to its AXA IM Framlington UK equities desk as an assistant portfolio manager, based in London.
King will report to George Luckraft, head of UK equities at AXA IM.
Most recently, King was at Jefferies and previously worked for five years at Ernst & Young as a senior consultant, AXA IM said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share