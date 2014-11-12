Nov 12 Shares of vehicle paint maker Axalta
Coating Systems Ltd, sold by chemical maker DuPont
to Carlyle Group LP last year, rose as much as 7.4
percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about
$4.8 billion.
The stock touched a high of $20.94 in early trading on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Carlyle raised $975 million by selling all the 50 million
shares in the offering, 5 million more than planned, diluting
its stake in Axalta to 79 percent from 98 percent.
The offering was priced at $19.50 per share, at the midpoint
of the expected range of $18-$21.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)