Nov 12 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd , a car paint company sold by DuPont to Carlyle Group LP, rose as much as 7.4 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $4.8 billion.

Axalta shares touched a high of $20.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, before retreating to trade up 4.6 percent at $20.40.

Carlyle raised $975 million by selling all the 50 million shares, 5 million more than planned, in the initial public offering, diluting its stake to less than 80 percent from 98 percent.

DuPont sold Axalta to Carlyle for $4.9 billion in cash in February 2013, a move that activist investor Nelson Peltz criticized two months back.

Peltz, who is pushing DuPont to split itself, said the company got $4 billion in after-tax proceeds, while a spin-off would have valued Axalta at about $10.8 billion.

Axalta, citing consultancy firm Orr & Boss, said it was the fourth-largest supplier by sales in the $127 billion coatings industry in 2013.

The company gets 59 percent of its sales from its performance coating business, which serves car body shops. The rest come from transportation coatings, which serves automakers such as Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Daimler AG.

Axalta's revenue rose about 22 percent to $2.2 billion in the six months ended June 30 and its profit was $52.1 million, compared with a loss of $178.3 million a year earlier.

The company is targeting growth in emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil where more people are buying cars and there are more accidents, which usually require painting.

Carlyle had considered selling Axalta to Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV just after filing for the IPO, Bloomberg reported in September.

Instead, it took the company public. The IPO was priced at $19.50 per share, the midpoint of the expected range of $18-$21.

Philadelphia-based Axalta also filed for a stock offering of up to $112 million on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1zjhl7x)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan were the IPO's lead underwriters.