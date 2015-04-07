(Adds share movement, background)
April 7 Paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
said Berkshire Hathaway Inc would buy an 8.7
percent stake in the company from controlling shareholder
Carlyle Group for $560 million.
Axalta's shares were up 4.1 percent at $29.50 in premarket
trading.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire is buying 20 million shares at
$28 per share, a slight discount to the stock's Monday closing.
Carlyle held about 170.3 million shares, or a 74.1 percent
stake, in Axalta as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory
filing. (bit.ly/1c3v6Bc)
Axalta, the Dupont unit which Carlyle bought for $4.9
billion in February 2013, makes liquid and powder coatings for
the automotive and transportation industries.
Berkshire bought lubricants maker Lubrizol Corp
for about $9 billion in 2011. (reut.rs/1FhNLAh)
Carlyle had considered selling Axalta, which went public in
November, to Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV just
after Axalta filing for the IPO, Bloomberg reported in
September.
Buffett signaled last year that he planned to make more
large acquisitions for Berkshire to expand his conglomerate.
"Berkshire is the type of quality investor that Axalta has
been fortunate to attract since our IPO last year," Axalta Chief
Executive Charlie Shaver said.
Axalta's shares, which closed at $28.33 on Monday, have
risen 45 percent since their debut on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)