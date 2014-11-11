Nov 11 Paint company Axalta Coating Systems
Ltd's initial public offering raised about $975 million
after its enlarged offering was priced at $19.50 per share, at
the midpoint of its expected price range.
The selling stockholders, including affiliates of Carlyle
Group LP, sold 50 million shares. The original plan was
to sell 45 million shares at $18-$21.
At the IPO price, the company was valued at $4.5 billion,
based on outstanding common stock of about 229.07 million.
Philadelphia-based Axalta, the Dupont unit which
Carlyle bought for $4.9 billion in February 2013, makes liquid
and powder coatings for the automotive and general
transportation industries.
It operates 35 manufacturing centers and does business in
more than 130 countries.
After the offering, Carlyle's stake in Axalta will be
diluted to 78.65 percent 98 percent.
Axalta's total revenue in the six months ended June 30 rose
about 22 percent to $2.2 billion from a year earlier. The
company turned a profit of $52.1 million in the same period,
compared with a loss of $178.3 million.
The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "AXTA" on Wednesday.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities and JP
Morgan were the lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)