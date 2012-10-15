EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
LONDON Oct 15 AXA Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the French insurer, said it has appointed Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its executive board, rewarding the 13-year veteran of the firm for his dealmaking and fundraising successes.
Verbrugghe, who heads the firm's New York office, joins the now five-strong board led by CEO Dominique Senequier, AXA Private Equity said on Monday.
Verbrugghe, 37, played a key part in raising a new $7.1 billion euro fund for buying portfolios of private equity assets from banks and other institutions, the largest fund raised by a European private equity group this year.
He was also instrumental in two of the largest such deals, when the group acquired a $1.7 billion portfolio from Citigroup in 2011 and $1.9 billion portfolio from Bank of America in 2010, AXA Private Equity said in a statement.
Verbrugghe will sit on the board alongside Senequier, Dominique Gaillard, Managing Director Direct Funds, Vincent Gombault, Managing Director Funds of Funds, and Stephan Illenberger, Managing Director.
