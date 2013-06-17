BRIEF-Central Pattana enters into JV for development of theme park project
* Passed resolution to approve entering into jv for development of theme park project in centralphuket
LONDON, June 17 AXA Private Equity: * AXA Private Equity enters into exclusivity with 3i and TCR Capital to acquire
Trescal * AXA Private Equity-proposed transaction values the company at approximately
EUR 250 million
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property