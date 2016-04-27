April 27 AXA Strategic Ventures, a venture capital platform backed by AXA SA, appointed Imran Akram and Alex Scherbakovsky as general partners and Stephane Marrache as partner and chief operating officer.

Akram was previously a partner at DN Capital, while Alex Scherbakovsky was principal at New Enterprise Associates.

Marrache was previously with Sofinnova Partners.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)