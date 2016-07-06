(David Axe is the editor of War Is Boring and a regular
contributor to the Daily Beast. The opinions expressed here are
his own.)
By David Axe
July 6 Right before the July 4 holiday, the U.S.
government released its first official report on civilian
casualties of America's long-running drone attacks on terror
suspects in war zones across the globe.
The report estimates fewer than 120 civilians have died in
errant strikes since 2009 - far fewer than many independent
experts and humanitarian organizations cite. "There is no
doubt," President Barack Obama noted, "that civilians were
killed that shouldn't have been."
Yet, drones are set to become even deadlier. The U.S. Air
Force, the world's No. 1 drone operator, is developing
cutting-edge technologies that look more like science fiction -
and could make its warplanes far more lethal. Each pilot could
ultimately control a squad of small drones, while large unmanned
drones could take on more challenging missions.
On tap within the next 20 years are far-advanced big and
small drones, as well as laser and other directed-energy
weapons. Hypersonic munitions that travel five times the speed
of sound are on the drawing boards, too. As are sophisticated
computer algorithms that can tie together all these new drones
and weapons and then link them to the Air Force's manned
warplanes.
That Air Force, however, will likely be smaller than
today's. Its fewer planes are going to be far older, on average,
than the ones now flying. As the Air Force of 2036 deploys its
new high-tech robots, lasers and missiles, it might also
struggle to keep aging airplanes flying safely.
Yet, this mixed force of the future - new tech combined with
older planes - should still add up to the world's leading air
force. The struggle to blend new and old technologies is not
unique to the U.S. military: America's biggest rivals, Russia
and China, must contend with the same challenge.
Washington's technical advancements, though, will likely
prove stunning. Just as important, the U.S. Air Force now has
higher funding levels than either of its potential opponents.
Barring something cataclysmic, it should continue to do so for
the foreseeable future.
Building on a history of remote-control warplanes stretching
back to World War Two, the Air Force began flying early-model
Predator drones in 1996. Today, the flying branch operates
hundreds of Predators, larger Global Hawks, stealth Sentinels
and, reportedly, a secret radar-evading spy drone known as
RQ-180.
But the drone era is just beginning. In the next two
decades, the force's new flying robots will likely be autonomous
vehicles that extend operator's sight and reach, while helping
to shield them from enemy attack. The drones are designed to
increase both lethality and protection for the coming fleet of
manned warplanes.
Right now, Air Force drones are big, slow and vulnerable. A
Predator is roughly the size of a Cessna-style private plane,
and its top speed is only 175 miles an hour. That's not hard to
shoot down. The Air Force has lost Predators to enemy fire over
Bosnia, Iraq and Syria. Their vulnerability is one reason they
largely stick to surveillance and ground-attack missions over
lightly defended territory.
The flying branch is considering two parallel approaches to
shield its drones so they can accompany high-performance jet
fighters into battle. Both are expected to be ready for combat
well before 2036.
New drone systems
One program uses new computer algorithms to transform target
drones into frontline combatants. That's possible because the
target drones - remote-controlled planes that fighter pilots use
for target practice during live-fire missile exercises - are
recently decommissioned frontline fighters. This program is
being developed at the Air Force Research Laboratories, at
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
The current target drone is the nimble single-engine QF-16,
a pilotless F-16 - still the Air Force's most common manned
fighter plane. Boeing has been transforming older F-16s into
QF-16s for several years.
Last year, as part of the Loyal Wingman program, new
advances were added on. Air Force researchers began writing
computer code that, when installed in a million-dollar QF-16,
allows the drone to accompany a manned plane into combat.
The pilot aboard the manned fighter, whether an F-16 or
another fighter, controls the accompanying drone via radio. The
drone could be ordered to fly ahead and scan with its radar, or
fire missiles at targets the pilot identified with his own
sensors.
The advantages are clear. A drone is expendable and can
"absorb" enemy fire without risking a pilot's life. A single
drone wingman could double the number of missiles a pilot
carries into combat. Add two robotic wingmen and you've tripled
a pilot's weapons load.
The extra munitions, and the option to sacrifice a pilotless
plane or two, could prove key in intensive air battles against
such high-tech foes as Russia or China. In addition, the Loyal
Wingman software isn't just for QF-16s. The researchers proposed
that the code should be compatible with any fighter jet. So, in
theory, the Air Force could transform any of its fighters -
heavyweight F-15s or even the latest F-35 stealth planes - into
combat drones.
The Air Force has scheduled flight tests of Loyal Wingman
software in 2018. The Pentagon is sounding surprisingly
optimistic that the technology will work. "It is going to
happen," Bob Work, the deputy defense secretary, said in March.
The Air Force is already testing another new drone. The
Perdix initiative equips a manned jet with its own armada of
tiny flying robots, which a pilot can launch on command in
mid-air.
A Perdix drone is roughly the size of a soda can and weighs
just one pound. It has tiny foldable wings that pop out after
launch. It is designed to fit inside the flare launchers that
are standard on virtually all U.S. military aircraft. Planes
scatter flares to distract, and therefore protect themselves
from, enemy heat-seeking missiles.
With the press of a button, the pilot on an F-15, F-16 or
other fighter could deploy a swarm of up to 30 Perdix drones.
The swarm of tiny, propeller-driven robots could act as airborne
spies, which would extend the coverage of the launching plane's
sensors. They could also function as decoys, drawing enemy fire
away from manned planes.
Perdix didn't start as an Air Force program. It was a
student project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The Rapid Capabilities Office, a secretive tech group under the
defense secretary's supervision, took over its development in
2014. The Air Force has spent $20 million on testing the drone.
Last summer, Air Force F-16s launched Perdixes more than 72
times during a war game in Alaska - proving the tiny robots can
safely deploy at speeds up to 430 miles an hour.
If both Perdix and Loyal Wingman pass field tests and gain
sustained funding, it's possible that fliers on all Air Force's
manned fighters in 20 years could control pilotless versions of
their own planes while also launching swarms of tiny drones. The
Air Force could wage war with a relatively small contingent of
human pilots in the air, fighting alongside large numbers of
robots.
Laser guns
All the aircraft, whether manned or unmanned, are slated to
be armed with a range of more powerful weaponry. The Air Force
is developing lasers and super-fast hypersonic munitions to work
with today's guns and missiles. The advanced lasers promise to
react faster, target more accurately and fire more often than
traditional guns.
Hypersonic missiles, flying five or six times the speed of
sound, are designed to fly farther and strike harder than
today's slower rockets. They could prove almost impossible for
enemy targets to dodge.
In 2013, the Air Force Research Laboratories asked defense
manufacturers for a new level of laser systems that could be
"integrated" into a jet's computer platform. The Pentagon wanted
an energy-efficient laser small enough to fit on a manned
fighter or drone, which has limited power-generating capacity.
This laser cannon is designed to be more accurate than a gun
and able to fire far more often in combat because it has no
ammunition. The program builds on the U.S. military's decades of
work on directed-energy weapons. In the early 21st century, for
example, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency spent $5 billion
experimenting with a 747 jetliner equipped with a
chemical-fueled laser.
The idea was for the so-called YAL-1 laser-attack plane to
patrol near enemy borders and zap any ballistic missiles
launched against U.S. forces. But then-Defense Secretary Robert
Gates cancelled the program in 2010. Any operational laser, he
said, would need to be at least 20 times more powerful to
actually be useful in combat.
The Pentagon kept working on the energy weapons, however,
and today has largely switched to solid-state energy lasers that
don't require bulky and volatile chemical fuel. These lasers are
rapidly improving - growing more powerful even as they shrink in
size and require less and less electricity to deliver a killing
strike. The Air Force projects that it will be able to equip its
warplanes with these blasters sometime after 2030.
The need for speed
The flying branch could also get new missiles over the next
20 years that are a great deal faster than today's munitions.
Cruise missiles, for example, are all subsonic. They typically
travel at a top speed of 500 miles an hour or so. The force's
main air-to-air weapon, the AIM-120, travels no faster than four
times the speed of sound.
Faster missiles could make it harder for targets to evade
them. They could also inflict more damage when they strike
because of their greater kinetic energy on impact. The Air Force
wants its next generation of missiles to travel at a top speed
no slower than Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, which is
roughly 700 miles an hour.
The Air Force has already devoted years and hundreds of
millions of dollars to developing a Hypersonic Test Vehicle, a
wedge-shaped, rocket-propelled vehicle that could, in theory,
reach Mach 20. But the hypersonic vehicle crashed during both of
its test flights in 2010 and 2011.
So the Air Force dialed back its ambitions with the X-51
"scramjet" cruise missile, designed to reach a maximum speed of
Mach 5. The first three tests ended in failure, but the fourth
test, on May 1, 2013, met all its objectives. "It was a very,
very good day," Charlie Brink, the research laboratories' lead
engineer for the $300-million X-51 effort, said in his usual
laconic manner.
Riding high on the X-51's successful test, Air Force
leadership promptly announced a plan to design combat-ready
hypersonic missiles for use after 2025. The speedy weapons could
arrive just in time to help complete a key new effort/project
now in development: A "teaming" concept that expands on the
idea underpinning the Loyal Wingman program.
Team players in constant communication
The Air Force is planning for its new robots and fighters to
be able to do what they do best: sneak and surveil. Meanwhile,
it aims to use numerous older planes to do what they do best:
carry large loads of munitions.
If, for example, a new F-35 and an old B-52 bomber can
effortlessly pass data back and forth with each other, then they
can fight as one. The lightly armed F-35 could take advantage of
its stealthy airframe to penetrate enemy defenses. Once it
detected enemy targets, it could send coordinates to the B-52
still flying safely inside friendly territory.
The B-52 could then launch a barrage of missiles - perhaps
hypersonic ones - to destroy the targets. The F-35, meanwhile,
could remain undetected because it never opened fire. Then it
could more easily slip away. If the radio datalinks,
transmitters and receivers and software are self-contained, they
could, in theory, be compatible with any Air Force aircraft. So
the flying branch could mix and match surveillers and shooters.
A radar-evading drone, for example, could spot the enemy on
behalf of an older F-15 fighter. Like the B-52, it boasts an
enormous payload capacity but is comparatively easy for the
enemy to detect. Or a manned fighter with the Loyal Wingman
software installed could control another unmanned fighter.
In that way, each aircraft does the thing it's best at -
emphasizing its strengths and mitigating its weaknesses. Besides
Loyal Wingman, the Air Force is working on several teaming
technologies. It's designing a fuselage-mounted pod for the F-15
that contains special communications systems for exchanging data
with F-22 stealth fighters. It's adding new, more flexible radio
gear to its 60-year-old B-52s.
The B-52s could also undergo further modification to serve
as "arsenal planes" - in essence, airborne weapons magazines for
stealth fighters. The arsenal plane effort, which the Pentagon
announced in early 2016, is the best existing template for the
service's new teaming strategy.
Technically, however, it's not even an Air Force program.
Instead, it is part of the Rapid Capabilities Office, which is
charged with finding new uses for old weapons. The Air Force is
expected to possess a great many old weapons in the 2030s --
even as it keeps acquiring new drones and munitions. Congress
requires it to maintain at least 1,900 fighters in its
inventory.
Until last year, the Air Force was adamant that all its
fighters be stealth. It planned to buy 381 stealthy F-22s and
more than 1,700 F-35s. Assuming some of the jets crash - a
statistical certainty - that would meet the 1,900-fighter
requirement.
But in 2009, Gates curtailed F-22 production because of the
high cost. Each F-22 had set U.S. taxpayers back several hundred
million dollars.
The Air Force bought only 187 F-22s, nearly 200 fewer than
it said it needed. Meanwhile, the F-35 encountered serious
design turbulence. Its price skyrocketed to roughly $150 million
a plane, while its entry into service was set back 10 years.
The twin blows of fewer F-22s and pricier, late F-35s hit
the Air Force hard. "The Air Force has insufficient resources to
maintain the mandated number of fighter aircraft," the
Pentagon revealed in its annual aviation plan, released in May.
Realistically, the Air Force will need to keep many older planes
well into the 2030s, particularly twin-engine F-15 and
single-engine F-16 fighters. The planes date from the 1980s, and
the Air Force had hoped to retire them in the early 2000s.
Now expectations have changed - radically. "The Air Force
will be required," the Pentagon admitted in its aviation plan,
"to upgrade and extend the service life of the F-15 and F-16."
But in 2014, Congress killed a $2.8-billion upgrade effort
for around 300 of its 900 F-16s. The Air Force is scrambling to
keep its increasingly weary F-16s safe to fly.
Twenty years from now, there might still be hundreds of the
fighters in the Air Force inventory. By then, their maintenance
problems will likely be far worse. To say nothing of their
ability to outfly and outfight newer Russian- and Chinese-made
planes. For a 50-year-old F-16 to survive an aerial battle in
2036, lasers, hypersonic missiles and drone wingmen probably
won't be a luxury - but an absolute necessity.
The good news is that Washington's main rivals in the air
contend with similar problems. The Russian and Chinese air
forces are also developing stealth fighters, drones and
hypersonic weapons - and they're doing it on budgets far smaller
than the U.S. Air Force's roughly $100-billion annual allotment.
Indeed, Russia's T-50, its first stealth fighter, has
stalled at the prototype stage because of design problems.
Though China's J-20 stealth fighter is progressing more
smoothly, after 10 years it has less than a dozen jets total.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force's main problem is one of
expectations. The Defense Department expects to be able to fight
two major wars simultaneously - and at reasonable cost in lives
and equipment. So it's not enough for America's air service to
be bigger and more sophisticated than the Russian air force or
the Chinese air force. It must be bigger and better than both,
combined.
That's comfortably the case today. Trends are also
encouraging for advocates of American air power. Granted, the
U.S. Air Force will probably be smaller, and its planes even
older two decades from now. But new technology and tactics could
help it remain the world's best air force by far.
(David Axe)