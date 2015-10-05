(David Axe is the editor of War Is Boring and a regular
By David Axe
Oct 5 President Barack Obama's recent trip to
Alaska helped draw attention to global climate change - and to
the national-security tensions that could result from a warming
Arctic region.
Surveyors believe that the seabed under Arctic waters could
contain hundreds of billions of barrels of untapped oil. As the
North Pole becomes more accessible, and so more valuable, Arctic
countries - each with its own and in some cases overlapping
territorial claims - are getting ready for some serious
competition.
The United States and Russia are geopolitical rivals and
uneasy Arctic neighbors. More and more Russian and U.S.
military forces are deploying on and under the Arctic Ocean.
But Washington and Moscow are approaching their Arctic
build-ups quite differently. The Kremlin holds the advantage on
the ocean's surface; the Pentagon dominates beneath the waves.
Though Russia and the United States both train Arctic ground
troops, Washington is also building a northern strike force of
high-tech stealth warplanes.
These different approaches are the results of military
policies and priorities going back decades. Moscow chose to
invest in icebreakers to work along its vast Arctic frontier,
while Washington spent its money on submarines and warplanes
that are equally useful outside the polar regions.
While Obama was in Alaska, the White House announced that
the administration would push for more and better icebreakers.
After decades of neglect, the U.S. Coast Guard, which operates
all U.S. icebreakers, possesses just three of the tough,
ice-shattering vessels, and American companies own another two.
These five ships must divide their time between the north and
south poles, plowing paths through sea ice so other vessels can
safely navigate frigid waters.
"The administration will propose," the White House explained
on its official website, "to accelerate acquisition of a
replacement heavy icebreaker to 2020 from 2022, begin planning
for construction of additional icebreakers and call on Congress
to work with the administration to provide sufficient resources
to fund these critical investments."
But even after adding a few icebreakers, Washington will
still be far behind Moscow in this category of Arctic weaponry.
The Russian government owns 22 icebreakers; Russian industry
possesses another 19 of the specialized vessels. Moscow has
another 11 icebreakers under construction or in planning.
To be fair, Russia's Arctic coastline is many hundreds of
miles longer than that of the United States. In theory, Russia's
icebreakers are spread out over a wider area during routine,
peacetime operations. In wartime, however, the Kremlin could
quickly concentrate its icebreakers, which could carve channels
for Russian warships far more quickly than the Pentagon could do
for its own ships.
But the United States' Arctic strategy depends less on
surface ships than Russia's strategy does. Instead, the U.S.
military is betting on submarines to exert its influence in the
far north.
"The submarine is the best platform to operate in the
Arctic," Commander Jeff Bierley, skipper of the U.S. Navy
submarine Seawolf, told Reuters, "because it can spend the
majority of its time under the ice."
The U.S. fleet operates 41 nuclear-powered attack subs with
equipment for sailing under - and punching through - Arctic ice.
Russia's ice-capable attack-submarine force numbers just 25
vessels.
These U.S. subs likely deploy more regularly than Russia's
do. Amid economic volatility, the Kremlin has struggled to
consistently fund naval deployments. Meanwhile, every two years
the U.S. Navy sends a pair of attack subs into the Arctic Circle
on a training and scientific mission. In the years between these
ice experiments, Seawolf-class subs based in Washington state
sail through the Bering Strait and under the ice cap, crossing
over the top of the world and traveling from the Pacific Ocean
to the Atlantic and then back.
The Navy designed Seawolf and her two sister ships
specifically for Arctic operations. The vessels have
ice-scanning sonar and equipment to help the subs force their
way through the ice cap to reach the surface during emergencies.
On the ice, the two countries are at near-parity. The U.S.
Army oversees three combat brigades in Alaska, each composed of
roughly 3,000 soldiers. One brigade features paratroopers,
another is in Stryker armored vehicles and a third is made up of
reconnaissance troops.
The paratroopers regularly practice parachuting onto the
Arctic ice. During one February 2015 training exercise, called
Spartan Pegasus, two C-17 and two C-130 transport planes based
in Alaska dropped 180 paratroopers plus two vehicles and
supplies onto a training range north of the Arctic Circle, where
temperatures hover around 20 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
"The purpose of Spartan Pegasus," the Army stated on its
website, "was to validate soldier mobility across frozen
terrain, a key fundamental of U.S. Army Alaska's capacity as the
Army's northernmost command."
The Strykers are less mobile. A C-17 - the U.S. Air Force
keeps eight of the four-engine cargo planes in Alaska - can
carry several Strykers, which weigh roughly 25 tons each, but
the Air Force doesn't often practice landings on Arctic runways.
The Canadian air force does, however. It staged its own C-17s
landings and take-offs from Arctic villages in temperatures as
low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
So in theory the U.S. Air Force could move the Army's
Alaska-based Stryker brigade to Arctic battlegrounds. A C-17 can
also drop Strykers via parachute, though the Air Force has only
done this in tests.
The Russian army's Arctic command is smaller. It controls
just two brigades with armored vehicles. But combat units from
outside the command regularly head north for training, in
particular, paratroopers and the transport planes that ferry
them. One Arctic exercise in March reportedly involved 80,000
soldiers, sailors and airmen plus more than 200 aircraft. An
official photo from the war game depicts an An-72 transport
plane and white-clad infantry on an airfield carved in the snow.
Russia has proved it can patrol the airspace over the
Arctic. The U.S. Air Force, however, holds the northern
advantage. In addition to C-17 and C-130 transports, the
American air arm maintains E-3 radar planes and three fighter
squadrons in Alaska - two with 20 high-tech F-22 stealth
fighters each and one with 18 older F-16s.
In coming years, up to two squadrons of new F-35 stealth
fighters will join the F-16s at Eielson Air Force Base near
Fairbanks, Alaska, which will increase the Alaskan fighter fleet
by at least a third. In February, the Air Force wrapped up
cold-weather testing of the F-35 that proved the new
radar-evading warplane can function in the Arctic climate.
"We're pushing the F-35 to its environmental limits," said
Billie Flynn, an F-35 test pilot, "ranging from 120 degrees
Fahrenheit to negative 40 degrees, and every possible weather
condition in between."
In a kind of literal Cold War, Russian forces will continue
to dominate the surface of the Arctic Ocean while the American
military preserves its edge below and above the ice. Meanwhile,
both countries are training thousands of ground troops for
Arctic ops - just in case the Cold War turns hot in the thawing
polar region.
