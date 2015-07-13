(David Axe is the national security editor at Medium.com. He
has written for Danger Room and Popular Science. The opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By David Axe
July 13 The U.S.-led air campaign against
Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria is having a
devastating effect on the insurgent forces. That is, if you
believe the Pentagon's continuing tally of destroyed and damaged
vehicles, facilities and troop formations.
But the official statistics are meaningless. Because U.S.
pilots are flying blind. To a great extent, they don't know what
- if anything - they're hitting.
More so than in any recent conflict, American aviators
soaring over Iraq and Syria rely on remote-controlled drones to
spot targets for them. This is one consequence of President
Barack Obama's policy barring U.S. ground troops from any direct
combat role.
The big problem? Drones make terrible spotters. Even after
decades of development, America's unmanned aerial vehicles can
provide only a narrow, grainy view of the battlefield. "Contrary
to popular belief," Andrew Cockburn writes in his new history of
military drones, Kill Chain: The Rise of the High-Tech
Assassins, "the imagery tends to be fuzzy."
A war waged mostly from the air still demands people on the
ground, people with eyeballs whose visual acuity still beats a
drone's sensors. As long as Washington refuses to deploy human
spotters against Islamic State, it won't know for sure whether
air strikes are hitting the right people - or anyone at all.
On their face, the official Defense Department stats are
impressive. Between the first air raids in August 2014 and June
22, no fewer than 15,000 U.S.-led strikes destroyed or damaged
7,655 militant targets in Iraq and Syria, including 98 tanks,
325 captured U.S.-made Humvees, 2,045 buildings and 1,859
fighting positions, the latter presumably occupied by Islamic
State troops.
U.S. officials estimated that the air raids have killed
around 1,000 militant fighters a month.
"The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq," the
Pentagon claimed, using the administration's acronym for Islamic
State, "further limits the terrorist group's ability to project
terror and conduct operations."
But there are good reasons to doubt the military's damage
assessments and body counts - and its assertion that aerial
attacks have badly hurt Islamic State. With their narrow field
of view from a fixed overhead perspective, the drones that
provide the main view of the war zone convey an imprecise
picture.
This is also true for the drones that help guide many of the
bombs the manned warplanes drop. The robot uses a powerful laser
pointer to "designate" a target. A sensor on the bomb steers
tiny wings that allow the munition to follow the laser all the
way to the ground. But the bomb's accuracy is only as good as
the drone's accuracy.
Drones can also fire their own missiles and drop their own
bombs at targets they spot themselves, however imprecisely. One
U.S. drone strike against an al Qaeda compound in Pakistan in
January killed two innocent hostages: American contractor Warren
Weinstein and Italian aid worker Giovanni Lo Porto. The White
House admitted to the mistake in April in a rare bout of
transparency regarding drone attacks.
Over Iraq and Syria, the drones stay very busy as they
introduce dangerous uncertainty throughout the complex campaign.
"We're involved in pretty much every engagement," Colonel James
Cluff, commander of the 432nd Wing, said of the U.S.-led air
campaign over Iraq and Syria. The 432nd, stationed at Creech Air
Force Base just north of Las Vegas, controls most of the Air
Force's roughly 300 Predator and Reaper drones.
For operations in Iraq and Syria, small crews apparently
launch and land the drones from a base in Kuwait. Operators at
Creech control the robotic aircraft via satellite, staring at
banks of video monitors displaying the grainy images that the
drones' sensors are seeing.
By relying solely on these drones to locate targets and
guide bombs, U.S. troops run the risk of hitting nothing. Or
worse - mistaking civilians for fighters and sending bombs
raining down on them.
It has happened before. U.S. drone strikes in Pakistan since
2001 have killed up to 3,976 people, according to the
British-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism. As many as 965
of the dead were innocent civilians, according to the bureau's
count.
U.S. drone operations in Somalia and Yemen have also killed
hundreds of noncombatants in the two countries. As with the
battle against Islamic State, these campaigns are strictly
aerial. There are no U.S. troops on the ground to verify
targets.
The Pentagon does employ thousands of "joint terminal air
controllers," highly trained spotters whose sole job it is to
locate targets for air strikes, first-hand. And then to help
guide attacking warplanes via radio. "You have to calculate so
many different things with you and with the aircraft," said
then-Airman 1st Class William Chandler, a joint terminal air
controller who served in Afghanistan in 2010.
"They're the glue that holds this all together," explained
then-Brigadier General Steve Kwast, Chandler's commander. "What
the JTAC [joint terminal air controller] does is have a
conversation between the aircraft and the ground commander to
make sure our operations are sophisticated enough to solve
problems without doing harm to the Afghan people."
There are more than 3,000 U.S. military advisers in Iraq,
including joint terminal air controllers. But Obama has
specifically barred them from going near the front lines, where
they would do their best work using their own eyes to scan the
battlefield.
During a visit last September to a military headquarters in
Tampa, Florida, Obama stressed that the U.S. forces in Iraq "do
not and will not have a combat mission." Public opinion toward
American troops' role in Iraq has whipsawed on this. In October
last year, 52 percent of respondents to a Reason-Ruppe poll said
they opposed deploying U.S. ground troops to fight Islamic
State. By February, this had shifted. A CBS poll found 57
percent of Americans were in favor of deploying ground forces in
a combat role.
Drones instead fill in for human spotters, with potentially
deadly consequences for civilians. And disturbing implications
for Washington's strategy in Iraq and Syria. How can the U.S.
government truly know whether it's winning the war against
Islamic State if it doesn't know for sure who or what it's
bombing?
The Pentagon is aware of the problem. During a Senate
hearing in May, Lieutenant General John Hesterman, commander of
Air Forces squadrons in the Middle East, admitted that having
joint terminal air controllers on the ground "would be helpful."
Hesterman's admission may be the military understatement of
the year, as bombs rain down on people that remote drone
operators, scrutinizing grainy overhead video, decided must
depict enemy fighters.
