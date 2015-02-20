(David Axe is the national security editor at Medium.com. The
Feb 20 The Kremlin is preparing blueprints for a
huge new aircraft carrier, Russian media reported in early
February, to replace its navy's current flattop, the relatively
small and aged "Admiral Kuznetsov."
Moscow's new carrier, however, is likely to remain a paper
concept. A quarter-century after the Soviet Union's collapse,
Russia lacks the money, expertise and industrial capacity to
build aircraft carriers.
A new flattop could boost Moscow's military power by
providing air cover to warships sailing far from Russian shores
and giving the Kremlin another option for launching air strikes
on distant enemies. Both are now particular concerns for the
West because President Vladimir Putin's Russia has become far
more aggressive along its borders.
But the Kremlin has failed to maintain its expensive
shipyard facilities and perishable worker skills. So it can't
actually complete the new vessel any time soon.
The Krylov State Research Center in St. Petersburg, which
brainstorms most of Moscow's warships, is doing the design work
for the carrier, according to Russia's TV Zvezda. The TV network
featured a scale model of the new flattop earlier this month.
The model is revealing, however. It underscores the
Kremlin's narrow chance of ever building the warship. Based on
the model planes on the scale ship's deck, the proposed flattop
appears to be huge - at least as big as the U.S. Navy's
nuclear-powered supercarriers, which can exceed 1,000 feet in
length.
The United States operates 10 such nuclear carriers, each
with an air wing of 60 or more planes, plus 10 smaller,
non-nuclear amphibious assault ships that can launch small
numbers of vertical-landing Harrier attack planes.
Russia's "Kuznetsov" is bigger than the U.S. assault ships
but smaller than the nuclear flattops. When jets take off from
the deck of "Kuznetsov," which isn't often, they rarely number
more than a dozen. The new carrier that Krylov is reportedly
developing would represent a significant upgrade. That's why
Moscow probably can't build this new ship.
When the Soviet Union launched "Kuznetsov" in 1985, it was a
major technical accomplishment for the then-superpower. Moscow
began assembling "Varyag," a sister ship of "Kuznetsov," around
the same time. It also started work on a true full-size carrier,
as big as anything the United States builds.
But the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 abruptly halted the
carrier program. One emerging problem was logistics. The Krylov
design agency is in Russia, but the Soviet Union's main
carrier-building shipyard was on the Black Sea in Ukraine, which
became an independent country that year. (It has not been
subjected to the recent fighting.)
Ukraine scrapped the big carrier then under construction
and, in 1998, sold the half-completed "Varyag" to China. Beijing
spent 13 years finishing and upgrading "Varyag" to turn it into
China's first-ever flattop. The rechristened "Lianoning" now
conducts sea trials to help the Chinese navy prepare for future
homebuilt carriers and to train a cadre of naval aviators.
Russia was left with "Kuznetsov" as its sole flattop and,
deprived of funds and Ukraine's assistance, has struggled to
keep the vessel in working condition. Since the ship was
commissioned into frontline service in the early 1990s,
"Kuznetsov" has deployed just five times. Each deployment,
lasting between three and six months, saw the flattop sail from
its home port in northern Russia around Europe and into the
Mediterranean as a show of force and to demonstrate support for
Russia's allies in the region, including Syria.
By contrast, the U.S. Navy deploys its carriers once every
two years for cruises lasting between six and nine months. At
any given time, the United States has two or three big carriers
and an equal number of small carriers on station in the world's
hot spots.
Russia, however, is lucky if its flattop is available for
combat for a few months every few years.
U.S. aircraft carriers have engaged in almost all America's
conflicts since World War Two. "Kuznetsov" hasn't launched a
single combat sortie.
The carrier is clearly inadequate as a reliable instrument
of Russian foreign policy. This says as much about the poor
state of Russia's arms industry, military planning and overall
economy as it does about the ship itself. Eager to improve its
ability to build reliable flattops, in recent years Moscow
undertook two parallel initiatives. Neither worked out as the
Kremlin had hoped it would.
First, in 2004, Russia and India struck a deal whereby
Moscow would pull a small, Soviet-era carrier - the "Admiral
Gorshkov" - out of mothballs, rebuild it to enhance its ability
to support jet fighters and sell it to India to replace one of
New Delhi's aged British-built carriers or flattops.
The roughly $1-billion deal was supposed to be a win-win.
India would get a reasonably up-to-date carrier for a fraction
of the cost of building a new one. (Today, a new large U.S.
carrier costs as much as $14 billion.) Meanwhile, Russia's
defense industry would gain fresh experience in carrier
construction that should prove useful when it came time to
replace "Kuznetsov."
But the carrier sale quickly turned into a disaster for both
countries. Moscow had underestimated the deficiencies of its
main Sevmash shipyard on the White Sea. Costs more than doubled
when workers fell behind schedule. Sevmash finally finished the
refurbished flattop in late 2013 - five years late.
Then on its maiden voyage from Russia to India, the
carrier's engines broke down, an unsurprising development
considering "Kuznetsov's" tarnished record. The Indian deal was
supposed to reinvigorate Russian shipbuilding. Instead it only
underscored the industry's weakness. Russia inked a similar deal
with France in 2010 to acquire two French-made assault ships for
$2 billion. Russian companies would contribute to the vessels'
construction and, at some later date, might build a few more of
the ships on their own.
The Mistral-class vessels can carry only helicopters, not
fixed-wing planes. Still, Russian officials hoped that
co-producing the ships with France would do what the Indian deal
was supposed to - help restore Russia's ability to construct big
warships.
"The purchase of Mistral shipbuilding technology will help
Russia to grasp large-capacity shipbuilding," Russian Admiral
Vladimir Vysotsky said. "It is important for construction of
ships like the future ocean-going class destroyer and later an
aircraft carrier."
But the French program failed in even more dramatic fashion
than the Indian effort. Paris suspended the Mistral deal after
Russian troops invaded Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in early
2014. Notably, when Russia annexed Crimea, it failed to seize
Kiev's main shipyards just north of the peninsula - the same
yards that had assembled the Soviet carriers, including
Kuznetsov.
For at least 11 years, Moscow has been trying to restore its
ability to build aircraft carriers but has made little progress.
And with the Russian economy in free fall, owing in large part
to sanctions that other countries have imposed over the war in
eastern Ukraine, even that modest progress could grind to a
halt.
Major General Igor Kozhin, the Russian navy's chief of naval
aviation, said a carrier could be ready before 2025. But one
expert doubts if even that is possible. "The earliest that
Russia could build a new aircraft carrier is 2027," estimated
Dmitry Gorenburg, a research scientist who is an associate at
the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard
University.
So any concept for a new Russian flattop will, for now,
remain just that - a concept.
