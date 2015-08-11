(David Axe is the editor of War Is Boring and a regular
contributor to the Daily Beast. He has written for Danger Room,
"Wired" and "Popular Science." The opinions expressed here are
his own.)
By David Axe
Aug 11 Quietly and without most people noticing,
the world's leading space powers - the United States, China and
Russia - have been deploying new and more sophisticated weaponry
in space.
Earth's orbit is looking more and more like the planet's
surface - heavily armed and primed for war. A growing number of
"inspection" satellites lurk in orbit, possibly awaiting
commands to sneak up on and disable or destroy other satellites.
Down on the surface, more and more warships and ground
installations pack powerful rockets that, with accurate
guidance, could reach into orbit to destroy enemy spacecraft.
A war in orbit could wreck the delicate satellite
constellations that the world relies on for navigation,
communication, scientific research and military surveillance.
Widespread orbital destruction could send humanity through a
technological time warp. "You go back to World War Two," Air
Force General John Hyten, in charge of U.S. Space Command, told
"60 Minutes." "You go back to the Industrial Age."
It's hard to say exactly how many weapons are in orbit.
That's because many spacecraft are "dual use." They have
peaceful functions and potential military applications. With the
proverbial flip of a switch, an inspection satellite, ostensibly
configured for orbital repair work, could become a robotic
assassin capable of taking out other satellites with lasers,
explosives or mechanical claws. Until the moment it attacks,
however, the assassin spacecraft might appear to be harmless.
And its dual use gives its operators political cover. The United
States possesses more space weaponry than any other country, yet
denies that any of its satellites warrant the term.
When "60 Minutes" asked the Air Force secretary whether the
United States has weapons in space, Secretary Deborah Lee James
answered simply: "No, we do not."
Still, it's possible to count at least some of the systems
that could disable or destroy other satellites. Some of the
surface-based weaponry is far less ambiguous and so easier to
tally. Even taking into account the difficulty of accurately
counting space weaponry, one thing is clear: The United States
is, by far, the world's most heavily armed space power.
But not for a lack of trying on the part of other countries.
New Cold War in space
Earth's orbit wasn't always such a dangerous place. The
Soviet Union destroyed a satellite for the last time in an
experiment in 1982. The United States tested its last Cold War
anti-satellite missile, launched by a vertically flying F-15
fighter, in 1985.
For the next three decades, both countries refrained from
deploying weapons in space. The "unofficial moratorium," as
Laura Grego, a space expert with the Union of Concerned
Scientists, described it, put the brakes on the militarization
of space.
Then in 2002, President George W. Bush withdrew the United
States from a treaty with Russia prohibiting the development of
antiballistic-missile weapons. The move cleared the way for Bush
to deploy interceptor missiles that administration officials
claimed would protect the United States from nuclear attack by
"rogue" states such as North Korea. But withdrawing from the
treaty also undermined the consensus on the strictly peaceful
use of space.
Five years later, in January 2007, China struck one of its
own old satellites with a ground-launched rocket as part of a
test of a rudimentary anti-satellite system. This scattered
thousands of potentially dangerous pieces of debris across low
orbit. Beijing's anti-satellite test accelerated the
militarization of space. The United States, in particular,
seized the opportunity to greatly expand its orbital arsenal.
U.S. companies and government agencies have at least 500
satellites - roughly as many as the rest of the world combined.
At least 100 of them are primarily military in nature. Most are
for communication or surveillance. In other words, they're
oriented downward, toward Earth.
But a few patrol space itself. The U.S. military's Advanced
Technology Risk Reduction spacecraft, launched into an
800-mile-high orbit in 2009, is basically a sensitive infrared
camera that can detect the heat plumes from rocket launches and,
presumably, maneuvering spacecraft. It then can beam detailed
tracking data to human operators on the ground.
The risk-reduction satellite works in conjunction with other
spacecraft and Earth-based sensors to keep track of Earth's
approximately 1,000 active satellites. The telescope-like
Space-Based Space Surveillance satellite, launched in 2010, "has
a clear and unobstructed view," according to an Air Force fact
sheet, "of resident space objects orbiting Earth from its
390-mile-altitude orbit."
"Resident space object" is military speak for satellites.
A network of around 30 ground radars and telescopes
complements the orbital sensors. Together, these systems make
"380,000 to 420,000 observations each day," Space Command
explains on its Website.
Observing and tracking other countries' satellites is a
passive and essentially peaceful affair. But the U.S. military
also possesses at least six spacecraft that can maneuver close
to enemy satellites and inspect or even damage them.
In 2010, the Air Force launched its first X-37B space plane.
A quarter-size, robotic version of the old Space Shuttle, the
X-37B boosts into low orbit - around 250 miles high - atop a
rocket but lands back on Earth like an airplane.
The two X-37Bs take turns spending a year or more in orbit.
Officially, the Air Force describes the maneuverable
mini-shuttles as being part of "an experimental test program to
demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned
space test platform." But they could also attack other
spacecraft.
The X-37Bs "could be used to rendezvous and inspect
satellites, either friendly or adversarial, and potentially grab
and de-orbit satellites," the Secure World Foundation, a space
advocacy group, pointed out. The group stressed that the
feasibility of the X-37Bs as weapons is low because the
mini-shuttles are limited to low orbits and because the United
States operates at least four other maneuverable satellites that
are probably far better at stalking and tearing up enemy
spacecraft.
These include two Microsatellite Technology Experiment
satellites that the military boosted into low orbit in 2006. The
MiTEx satellites are small, weighing just 500 pounds each. This
makes them harder for enemy sensors to detect - giving them the
advantage of surprise in wartime.
The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program
satellites are much bigger and higher up. From their stationary
positions 22,000 miles above Earth, these spacecraft - in orbit
since July 2014 - monitor other satellites and can, according to
the Air Force, "maneuver near a resident space object of
interest, enabling characterization for anomaly resolution and
enhanced surveillance."
Maneuverable space planes and satellites are one way of
attacking enemy spacecraft. But there's an older, less subtle
method - blasting them out of space with a rocket.
In late 2006, an U.S. spy satellite malfunctioned shortly
after reaching low orbit. In early February 2008, the Pentagon
announced it would shoot down the dead spacecraft. Officially,
Washington insisted that the anti-satellite operation was a
safety measure, to prevent the defunct craft's toxic fuel from
harming someone when the satellite's orbit decayed and it
tumbled to Earth.
But it appeared to more than one observer that China's 2007
anti-satellite test motivated Washington's own satellite
shoot-down. A new Cold War was underway, this time in space.
On Feb. 20, 2008, the Navy cruiser Lake Erie, equipped with
a high-tech Aegis radar, launched a specially modified SM-3
antiballistic-missile interceptor. The rocket struck the
malfunctioning satellite at an estimated speed of 22,000 miles
an hour, destroying it.
Today, the United States has dozens of Aegis-equipped
warships carrying hundreds of SM-3 missiles, more than enough to
quickly wipe out the approximately 50 satellites apiece that
Russia and China keep in low orbit.
"Aegis ships could be positioned optimally," Grego of the
Union of Concerned Scientists wrote in a 2011 paper, " to stage
a 'sweep' attack on a set of satellites nearly at once,"
As an anti-satellite backup, the U.S. Army and the Missile
Defense Agency also operate two types of ground-launched missile
interceptors that have the power to reach low orbit - and the
accuracy to strike spacecraft.
Against this huge arsenal, Russia and China possess few
counterweights. China's 2007 anti-satellite test, and a similar
trial in early 2013, proved that Beijing can hit a low satellite
with a rocket. In 2010, the Chinese space agency launched a
cluster of small space vehicles, including two named SJ-6F and
SJ-12, that slammed into each other in orbit, seemingly on
purpose. In July 2013, China deployed a small inspection
spacecraft, designated SY-7, in low orbit.
Like the U.S. fleet of maneuverable inspection spacecraft,
the tiny SY-7 with its remote-controlled claw could be orbital
repair or inspection vehicle - or it could be a weapon.
"One could dream up," Brian Weeden, a technical and space
adviser at the Secure World Foundation, told the War Is Boring
Website in 2013, "a whole bunch of dastardly things that could
be done with a robotic arm in close proximity."
But China lacks the space- and ground-based sensors to
accurately steer these weapons toward their targets. Compared to
the U.S. space-awareness system, with its scores of radars and
telescopes, China possesses a relatively paltry system - one
consequence of Beijing's diplomatic isolation.
Where the United States can count on allies to host parts of
a global sensor network, China has few formal allies and can
only deploy space-awareness systems inside its own borders, on
ships at sea or in space. The Chinese military can watch the
skies over East Asia, but is mostly blind elsewhere.
By contrast, Russia inherited an impressive space-awareness
network from the Soviet Union. Russia's allies in Europe - in
particular, the former Soviet and Eastern Bloc states - extend
the network's field of view. As a result, Moscow possesses "a
relatively complete catalog of space objects," the Secure World
Foundation concluded.
But Russia is still far behind the United States and China
as far as space weaponry is concerned. There was a 31-year gap
between the Soviet Union's last anti-satellite test and Russia's
first post-Soviet orbital-weapon experiment. On Christmas Day in
2013, Russia quietly launched a small, maneuverable inspection
spacecraft into low orbit, hiding the tiny spacecraft among a
cluster of communications satellites.
Two more space inspectors followed, one in May 2014 and
another in March 2015. Moscow hasn't said much about them, but
amateur satellite spotters have tracked the vehicles performing
the kinds of maneuvers consistent with orbital attack craft.
"You can probably equip them with lasers," Anatoly Zak, the
author of Russia in Space: Past Explained, Future Explored, said
of the Russian craft. "Maybe put some explosives on them."
They join a growing number of space weapons guided by
expanding networks of Earth-based and orbital sensors on a new,
distant battlefront of a so far bloodless neo-Cold War.
