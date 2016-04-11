(David Axe is the editor of War Is Boring and a regular
By David Axe
his own.)
By David Axe
April 11 The U.S. military has launched a
program to equip its front-line soldiers with the latest
battlefield technology. The Squad X initiative would give an
Army or Marine Corps squad new computerized weapons, the latest
smartphone-style communications and even easy-to-use robot
helpers.
The program aims to help the troops "have deep awareness of
what's around them, detect threats from farther away and, when
necessary, engage adversaries more quickly and precisely,"
according to Army Major Christopher Orlowski, who's managing the
Squad X effort on behalf of the Defense Advanced Research
Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon's cutting-edge science
department.
Squad X is still just a concept. It'll be up to Orlowski,
other DARPA officials and the defense industry to determine
exactly what technology the program includes. But one thing is
clear: The government wants to profoundly change the way squads
move, communicate and fight.
The problem is, the military has tried these sorts of
technical advances before. Several times, in fact. Not only did
the previous attempts fail, they cost American taxpayers
billions of dollars.
So Orlowski and the advanced research agency have their work
cut out for them. Meanwhile Americans have plenty of reasons to
be skeptical they'll succeed - and not just because the Pentagon
has repeatedly failed to manage complex weapons programs without
cost overruns and technical problems, the prime example being
the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
The Pentagon launched Squad X in 2013, to solve longtime
serious problems. A squad, which is roughly a dozen troops, is
the smallest conventional military unit capable of fighting
independently. A "dismounted" squad - meaning traveling on foot
rather than in vehicles - usually carries rifles, grenades, a
few machine guns and several radios. It depends on larger units
for speedy transportation, heavy firepower and long-range
communications.
Today, and throughout recent history, squads have fought
under major constraints. Squad members constantly struggle to
keep track of each other and the enemy. They can only see what's
in their direct line of sight - and can only shoot what they can
see.
"Dismounted squads lack the detailed situational awareness,
robust networked communications and data-sharing capability that
supports the ability to consistently anticipate the tactical
situation," the Pentagon explained in its initial Squad X
announcement.
That's why squads are easily surprised "due to their lack of
real-time data about squad members, their surrounding
environment and the threats present," the Defense science agency
added.
The Pentagon tried as far back as the late 1990s to solve
these problems. Then, the focus was on networking - that is,
connecting every soldier to every other soldier as well as to
other units and even to distant planes and command posts.
The Army's Land Warrior program, launched in 1993, tried to
equip every soldier with his own high-tech radio and wearable
computer, plus an eyepiece projecting an airplane-style Heads-Up
Display. Every soldier would see the position of every other
soldier - and the enemy - as an icon on a digital map displayed
on the eyepiece.
With a glance, a soldier would fully understand how a battle
was unfolding. Allied forces on the ground, in the sky and even
in space would constantly add updated information to the
trooper's personal display, transmitting that data potentially
thousands of miles.
At least that is what was supposed to happen.
It took the Army 15 years and a half-billion dollars to
produce a few sets of the Land Warrior gear. It equipped a
Washington State-based infantry unit and sent them to Iraq in
2007, to test the hardware in combat.
The infantrymen hated the gear. At 16 pounds, it was far too
heavy. And its 1990s-vintage processors and software were slow
by 2007 standards. "It makes you a slower, heavier target,"
Sergeant James Young complained to Popular Mechanics.
The Pentagon belatedly canceled Land Warrior - sort of - in
2007. In fact, Land Warrior survived as an Army program called
"Nett Warrior." The new initiative, launched in 2010, replaced
the wearable computer and eyepiece with a smartphone connected
to a lightweight radio.
Strapped to a soldier's chest, the smartphone functions as a
tiny computer screen that displays a map showing the locations
of other soldiers. A soldier can send text messages to his
squadmates instead of shouting or speaking into the radio.
But Nett Warrior suffered some of the same problems as Land
Warrior. Its map showed other soldiers in the wrong locations.
It suffered unbearable lag.
Soldiers testing the gear in New Mexico in 2011 were blunt.
"It ain't ready," one private told the trade publication
Breaking Defense.
The Army is still trying to work out the kinks in Nett
Warrior. Meanwhile, it has bought thousands of sets that cost
millions of dollars.
The advanced research agency hasn't yet selected specific
technologies for the Squad X program, but official concept art
released with the announcement suggests what kinds of gear it
hopes to include in Squad X.
The art depicts a soldier firing a tiny, precision-guided
"smart" munition from his otherwise standard-looking assault
rifle. It's a striking idea - but one that could be years away
from actual use in combat. The military has only recently begun
to experiment with tiny, maneuverable projectiles smart enough
to track a target and also small enough to be fired from, say, a
rifle.
The drawings also show soldiers accompanied by a wide range
of robots, including self-driving jeeps, low-flying surveillance
drones, four-legged cargo robots and humanoid-looking 'bots that
appear to be scouting ahead of the soldiers. All these types of
robots do exist in prototype. As with the smart munitions,
however, it could be years before they're ready for use in
combat.
The captions on the artwork indicate that all the soldiers,
robots and munitions constantly gather and share information, to
create a kind of small-scale battlefield data network - one that
constantly adapts to local conditions and might not necessarily
depend on satellites or any other long-range communications, as
many of today's military networks do. These ad-hoc networks have
long been a dream of Pentagon technologists.
The promotional art lends Squad X a science-fiction vibe.
But that doesn't mean the program has totally lost touch with
reality. With Squad X, Orlowski and the Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency clearly hope to address problems that
Land Warrior and Nett Warrior tried - and failed - to solve more
than 20 years ago. They insist this third attempt is different
from the earlier efforts.
For starters, Squad X is watching its weight. The new
advanced technology "will minimize system size, weight and
power," the research agency said, "so that they are
soldier-portable." In total, it would have to weigh less than
Land Warrior's 16 pounds to please soldiers who complained about
the earlier technology.
As commercial-grade phones, cameras, radios and drones get
smaller and lighter by the day, it at least seems possible for
the agency to outfit squads without overloading them.
The Squad X initiative is also trying to avoid the network
latency, or lag, that plagued both Land Warrior and Nett
Warrior. As the advanced research agency explained, "the
capacity of modern sensors to generate and distribute collected
data can quickly saturate even advanced wireless radio
networks."
To prevent this, Squad X tech aims to rely on wireless
devices that are "short-range, high-bandwidth low-power,
covert and resistant to electronic warfare countermeasures."
Indeed, the research agency requires that the new hardware
work even on a "GPS-denied" battlefield - where the enemy has
blocked access to the navigational satellites that U.S. troops
rely on.
That requirement doesn't overestimate America's potential
enemies. When Land Warrior and Nett Warrior launched, the United
States enjoyed superiority in what the military calls the
"electromagnetic domain." In other words, U.S. forces could
count on their radio signals getting through unimpeded.
But in recent years Russia, China, Iran and other countries
have refined technology that can jam global-positioning-system
signals. U.S. forces can no longer assume that GPS will work
during wartime - so Orlowski and his research agency aren't
assuming that, either, as they oversee the Squad X effort.
The science agency is counting on drones to fill in where
GPS fails. Squad X aims to "increase squad members' real-time
knowledge of their own and teammates' locations through
collaboration with embedded unmanned air and ground systems.
Capabilities of interest include robust collaboration between
humans and unmanned systems."
It's not hard to guess how that might work. If a soldier is
in contact (via a strong, narrow radio signal) with at least two
other soldiers or robots - even small, hand-thrown flying drones
could work - then he can figure out where he is in relation to
the other troops or 'bots using a mathematical process called
triangulation.
A little math and few landmarks make it possible for a small
group of people and machines to locate each other and navigate
without relying on distant spacecraft beaming jammable,
long-range radio signals.
This close cooperation with drones is one of Squad X's most
important new features - yet it could prove the most difficult
for Orlowski and the agency to master.
After all, if history has proved anything with regard to new
squad tech, it's that something - weight, communications lag or
some other technical challenge - will complicate, and
potentially doom, what might seem like a straightforward attempt
to equip frontline fighting units with the latest gadgets.
The advanced research agency and Orlowski are obviously
hoping that the third time is the charm for the U.S. military's
high-tech squad makeover. DARPA is set to host a meeting in
Virginia in late April to begin enlisting private industry's
help in developing the new hardware. Only time will tell if
Squad X finally manages to outfit front-line squads with new
technology that actually works.
